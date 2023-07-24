Clearwater leaders want to hear from you about parks and recreation master plan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Clearwater wants to hear from you as they work to develop the parks and recreation master plan.

The plan focuses on ensuring the city parks and recreation services are keeping up with residents' needs. The city wants to know which parks you use, what services you like, and what you think needs changes.

The project allows city leaders to plan ahead for the next 15 years and look into if what they are offering aligns with the needs of residents.

The city said they do this every 10 to 20 years. The master plan can come with both big and small changes.

“It can run the gamut. So it can be small changes, it could be big changes. It could say, okay, you’re currently meeting the needs with the services you have, but maybe you want to look at this programming," Joelle Castelli with the city said.

One thing the city expects to come up in discussion is pickleball, somewhat of a new trend that's gaining a lot of popularity. The city said that they will look into if the number of pickleball courts is keeping up with demand in Clearwater.

Another big topic of conversation is Coachman Park.

“I think one of the things we're going to be asking about is, okay, now coachman park is open, what kinds of things do you want to see in the park? What kinds of activities will bring you down? What kinds of exercise classes those types of things,” Castelli said.

Whether it's Coachman Park or changes you’d like to see at your neighborhood pool or rec center, the city wants to hear from you.

They are hosting three meetings this week.



Monday, July 24, 5:30-7 p.m. at North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Tuesday, July 25, 4-6 p.m. The Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road

Wednesday, July 26, 5:30-7 p.m., Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Avenue

Click here to take the survey online.

