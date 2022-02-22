Clearwater unveils 2 new free motorized beach wheelchairs to improve accessibility

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is making sure everyone who comes to visit its beautiful beach has the tools they need to access it.

On Tuesday, the city announced the addition of two new motorized beach wheelchairs that are free to use for visitors with special needs.

The city said the motorized wheelchairs, in addition to two manual beach wheelchairs that were already available, can be found at Clearwater Beach Lifeguard Tower #0, located at 180 S. Gulfview Blvd.

Click here to learn more about how to check one out.

The new wheelchairs are powered by an electric motor and maintain user-friendly features, such as adjustable armrests and seat. They also have safety features, such as an anti-tip balance, safety belts and all-terrain tires.

The motorized chairs support up to 300 pounds and are operated by a mounted joystick in both forward and reverse; the chair can run continuously for approximately six hours, the city said.

The city said it's also applied for state approval to place accessibility mats at several locations throughout Clearwater Beach and hopes to complete the project by fall of 2022.

"The city of Clearwater is pleased to offer this type of equipment to all visitors of Clearwater Beach," said Sherman Stroman, Diversity & Equity Manager. "Eliminating barriers to encourage greater access and provide enhanced experiences for all ages and abilities to our wonderful beaches remains a key priority for the city."