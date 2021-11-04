Clearwater police ID man wanted for trying to steal woman's keys at Subway

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police on Thursday identified a man wanted for trying to steal a woman's keys in a Subway on October 27.

A warrant for attempted strong-armed robbery has been issued for Emmitt Williams, 24, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man caught on camera trying to steal woman's keys at Clearwater Subway

According to authorities, William confronted a woman as she left the Subway at 2006 Drew St. and demanded her keys. Police said the woman retreated into the Subway and he followed her and tried to wrestle the keys from her.

Clearwater PD

The woman yelled for help and the Subway employees called police.

According to the department, the identified Williams after images of the crime were posted on social media.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

