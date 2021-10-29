Man caught on camera trying to steal woman's keys at Clearwater Subway

Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify an attempted carjacking suspect.

Authorities say the crime happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Subway located at 2006 Drew St. That's when the suspect confronted a woman who was leaving the restaurant and demanded her keys.

When she ran back into the store to get away from him, he followed her and tried to wrestle the keys away from her. The incident is captured on the store's surveillance video.

She called for help and Subway employees summoned police.

The suspect is thought to be about 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, police say. He has short hair and was wearing a blue jacket with white reflective stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.