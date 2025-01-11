Watch Now
Clearwater pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross Ulmerton Road.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 36-year-old Clearwater man, was traveling eastbound on Ulmerton Road at about 2:55 a.m.

The second vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 39-year-old Cutler Bay man, was behind the Odyssey.

West of 40th Street North, the 69-year-old Clearwater pedestrian attempted to walk across the highway, the FHP report stated.

The victim entered the path of and was struck by both vehicles in successive order.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

