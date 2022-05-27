Clearwater man faces more than 20 charges after arrest

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 30-year-old Clearwater man was arrested on more than 20 charges, Clearwater Police said Friday.

According to Clearwater Police, detectives were investigating a report of drugs being sold out of a home on the 1900 block of N. Betty Lane. Detectives got a search warrant Wednesday and searched the home.

Once inside, police found twelve weapons, high-capacity magazines, and nearly 500 rounds of ammunition. Detectives also discovered fentanyl, crystal meth, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, and other drugs in the home.

That's when police arrested Godfrey Flavius, 30, on a list of charges including armed trafficking in fentanyl, armed trafficking in crystal meth, operating a drug house, four counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a park, and more. All total, Flavius was hit with 21 charges for his alleged crimes.