Clearwater man arrested after allegedly pointing assault rifle at landscaper

David H. Berry, 44, allegedly pointed assault rifle at landscaper
Posted at 7:45 PM, Aug 05, 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man was arrested after allegedly pointing an assault rifle at a landscaper during a parking dispute.

According to Clearwater Police, the landscaper was working on the 1300 block of Boylan Avenue on July 7 when David H. Berry, 44, allegedly threatened him with an assault rifle.

The threat allegedly came after the landscaper was accused by Berry of blocking his driveway.

Police said the confrontation and an ensuing argument were captured on video.

"If the suspect had a problem with how someone was parking, he should have called the police and let us handle it," said Clearwater Police Chief Slaughter. "You don't arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial."

Clearwater Police and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office seized Berry's weapons on a risk protection order.

Berry faces a charge of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing the assault rifle at the landscaper.

