Clearwater Beach needs influx of lifeguards ahead of Spring Break

While Spring Break is months away, Clearwater Beach officials are already preparing for the annual onslaught of tourists, especially how to protect people on the beach and in the water.

The city needs lifeguards with multiple positions open and a need to get people into those jobs quickly to be prepared for Spring Break.

“You really have to be someone who can control yourself, calculate risks, make high risk decisions in the best regards to safety. It can be quite stressful," said Patrick Brafford, a lifeguard at Clearwater Beach. “We have to respond to medical calls as well, we have missing person reports that we have to tend to…being able to stay focused and calm, cool and collected and not too fatigued to be able to stay on top of things is a real challenge."

For Bradford, it's not just a job.

“We really want to provide the best possible safety we can," said Brafford.

Brafford said at Clearwater Beach, there are eight to ten open positions for lifeguards. He said typically, Clearwater Beach hires year-round.

“Has it become more difficult? I think it has…finding people who are interested in doing this profession," said Brafford.

But he said right now, he’s especially focused on hiring as Spring Break approaches. That's because local leaders said they are expecting this Spring Break to be one of the busiest ever.

“You can’t put it into words the amount of people who come out here and the amount of staff that we have. It’s a lot. A tremendous amount…I mean, you’re talking thousands of people in a lifeguard’s guarded area," said Brafford.

Former United States Lifesaving Association Southeast Region President Gerry Falconer said nationwide and throughout parts of Florida, there is a lifeguard shortage, partly because people view the position as a part-time job.

“There doesn’t seem to be the urgency. I think that is the biggest issue is the fact of over the years, the position of lifeguard hasn’t grown and become the job that it really is," said Falconer.

Despite big crowds and open lifeguard positions, Brafford is optimistic that Clearwater Beach will be fully staffed by Spring Break.

“Go to a beach that is guarded, that has a lifeguard. Swim near that lifeguard," said Brafford.