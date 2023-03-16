City of St. Pete Beach hosts Land and Gulf Safety event on Thursday

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The City of St. Pete Beach is having a Land and Gulf Safety event on Thursday, March 16.

It’ll be from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at the St. Pete Beach Access located at 4700 Gulf Boulevard.

It’s an opportunity for people to learn about important safety practices both on land and in the water.

The event will provide important water safety tips, registration for free swim lessons, and a free life jacket giveaway while supplies.

Leaders will also unveil a new pedestrian safety campaign.

The campaign will focus on promoting pedestrian safety in St. Pete Beach and encouraging residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings while walking or biking.

The citizen-led initiative was started to increase awareness around jaywalking along Gulf Boulevard.

It’s a busy five-lane roadway used by drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.