Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

City of St. Pete Beach hosts Land and Gulf Safety event on Thursday

The City of St. Pete Beach is having a Land and Gulf Safety event on Thursday, March 16. It’ll be from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at the St. Pete Beach Access located at 4700 Gulf Boulevard. It’s an opportunity for people to learn about important safety practices both on land and in the water.
St-Pete-Beach-1.png
Posted at 7:08 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 07:14:27-04

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The City of St. Pete Beach is having a Land and Gulf Safety event on Thursday, March 16.

It’ll be from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at the St. Pete Beach Access located at 4700 Gulf Boulevard.

It’s an opportunity for people to learn about important safety practices both on land and in the water.

The event will provide important water safety tips, registration for free swim lessons, and a free life jacket giveaway while supplies.

Leaders will also unveil a new pedestrian safety campaign.

RELATED: St. Pete Beach group unveils simple solutions to serious Gulf Boulevard dangers

The campaign will focus on promoting pedestrian safety in St. Pete Beach and encouraging residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings while walking or biking.

The citizen-led initiative was started to increase awareness around jaywalking along Gulf Boulevard.

It’s a busy five-lane roadway used by drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.