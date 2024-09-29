City of St. Pete and PSTA offering fare-free bus service for two weeks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg and PSTA are partnering to initiate a two-week period of free bus fares within the St. Pete city limits beginning Monday.

The St. Pete Emergency Zero Fare Program will be in place to assist the thousands of residents who suffered a complete loss of their vehicles due to the floodwaters.

The fare-free period will last from Monday, September 30 until Sunday, October 13 and will apply to regular bus trips that begin and end in St. Pete.

Mayor Kenneth T. Welch said, "As part of the City's recovery efforts and in order to reduce the financial and transportation impacts Helene has caused, the City has made this arrangement to assist our residents with their essential transportation needs and as a small gesture to help everyone through this tough time."

The City of St. Pete also wants to remind riders that the SunRunner is temporarily turning around at Pasadena due to westbound lane limitations.

Click here to see PSTA routes, schedules, and more.