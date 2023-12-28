City of Indian Rocks Beach cracks down on firework rules ahead of New Year's Eve

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Indian Rocks Beach is cracking down on its regulations ahead of New Year's Eve.

"It's fun when the fireworks go up, but afterward, the trash is terrible," said Henry Black, a resident of Indian Rocks Beach.

"A lot of fireworks going off, people's animals are afraid, and cowering and the debris that's left on the beach is unbelievable," said Patti Sullivan, another resident.

Residents at Indian Rocks Beach say New Year's Eve is a day of celebration but also a day that causes problems for the locals.

"People just leave stuff on the beach, and then when they do pick it up, they put it on the barrels, and the barrels just overflow," said Black.

A big focus is the environment.

"We have turtles and birds and things floating out into the water, and it's sad," said Sullivan.

Fireworks that project into the air and explode are not allowed at Indian Rocks Beach, but Henry Black, who's lived in the area for 30 years, said people ignore the law and don't pick up after themselves.

"That's our whole economy. People come down for the beaches, and that's what they are here for," said Black.

Residents and local leaders in the area say one of the biggest issues is that tourists and people just visiting the area aren't aware of the rules regarding fireworks, so they are doing their best to educate people.

Shooting fireworks into the air has been a problem for the city in the past.

So this year, the city is enforcing the rules even more and charging violators up to $500 in fines.

"The fire department, Pinellas Sun Coast Fire Rescue, will be on hand. There are extra deputies that will be traveling along our Gulf Boulevard, our residential community, as well as on the beach," said Joanne Cookie Kennedy, mayor of the City of Indian Rocks Beach.

Safety is another factor.

"It can tilt over and shoot at somebody and burn them," said Black.

Mayor Kennedy hopes people are responsible this year.

"Just be mindful of the beaches and follow regulations," said Kennedy.

