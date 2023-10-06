City of Clearwater approves contract for more mental health services to firefighters

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is investing more money into mental health resources for firefighters.

City leaders just approved an $80,000 contract Thursday night for psychological services.

"You name it, I've seen it. Burn victims that are still alive, traumatic deaths where they are too far gone, drownings, violence," said Sean Becker, a firefighter in Clearwater.

Becker has a demanding job.

"We see more than what the general public will ever see or think about," said Becker.

As a firefighter for Clearwater Fire and Rescue, he does everything he can to save lives.

"It's not always like Hollywood like we always say, but sometimes even the routine stuff can get tiring," he said.

"They are called in at people's worst times. They are called in with a four-or five-minute response time to show up on somebody's worst day and fix their problems," said John Klinefelter, Division Chief.

While the job can be taxing, Becker said many firefighters keep their emotions behind closed doors.

"One of the big things you always hear is that, well, I had no idea, you know, I never knew. And then it's too late," said Becker.

But the City of Clearwater is working to help firefighters who are struggling.

The city is allocating $80,000 to pay for psychological professionals and services.

It's 15% more money going to mental health compared to last year, something Klinefelter said is necessary.

"As we see that usage grow, we are going to have to invest more and more money," said Klinefelter.

Firefighters said not only can emergency calls be very emotionally difficult, but they also said the day-to-day job can add stress.

"We are here. Our meals get interrupted, our showers get interrupted, our sleep gets interrupted, that adds up a lot," said Becker.

Becker said he's glad mental health is becoming more of a focus compared to a decade ago.

"If I say it's overdue, it should have been done 45 or 50 years ago, but that was a different climate," said Becker.