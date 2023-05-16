Changes coming to portion of US 19 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a portion of US 19 in Pinellas County. Drivers and businesses in the area are weighing in on what the changes might mean for them.

For an area that’s already got a lot going on, if the utility markings and flags are any indication, it’s about to get a whole lot busier.

Marie McCall drives US 19 often.

"Some days, it's a nightmare, but other days, it's not really too bad,” said McCall.

A stretch of that road will soon get a facelift.

FDOT said the interchange and road improvement project will modify the existing six-lane divided highway to a six-lane controlled access roadway with one-way frontage roads in both directions parallel to US 19. The project is from SR 580 to the north of CR 95/CR 39 in Pinellas County.

WFTS

"I think overall it's going to be good,” said McCall. “I think it's going to help 19 traffic and the side street traffic."

The project also includes new interchanges just north of Boy Scout Road and at Curlew Road. FDOT said a pedestrian underpass will be added between Evans Road and Republic Drive and that a pedestrian bridge over US 19 is planned at Northside Drive.

“We are concerned,” said Thomas Merola. “We are also happy about it. It will help with flow of traffic, but the concern with local business is a big issue for us."

Merola is the owner of Country Squire Barber Shop right off US 19. They’ve been in business for 38 years.

FDOT virtual video of changes coming to U.S. 19

"There's a lot of U-turns and left turns and businesses that are right along US 19, and with the construction, there will be barricades, there will be walls that will be more of an interstate and cause traffic to not maybe have such easy access to those businesses," said Merola.

Despite the coming changes, Merola is confident they’ll be cutting hair for years to come.

"We have three generations of owners at this barber shop and more than that in clientele, so we have all the faith in the world that our clients will still be able to get here,” said Merola.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and be finished in 2029.

Watch the FDOT open house explaining the changes below:

