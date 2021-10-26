Body found in submerged car in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said a body was found Tuesday morning after officers responded to a call about a car underwater.

According to police, the initial call came in of a submerged car near the intersection of 62nd Avenue NE and Bayou Grand NE in St. Petersburg. When officers arrived, they found the car in the water.

Police divers were brought into the scene and found a single body in the water. According to St. Petersburg Police, the body was described as a woman in her early 30s, but no further identification had been made.