Boater rescued near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge by U. S. Coast Guard

A 911 transfer at 7:34 AM notified the Coast Guard Sector that the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue team were responding to reports of a boater in distress. The USCG crew was able to locate and retrieve the boater from waters near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge shortly before 8:00 AM, then transferred him to the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue boat crew. The boater was uninjured, and is now working with commercial salvage to recover the vessel.