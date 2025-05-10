Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Boater rescued near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge by U. S. Coast Guard

COAST GUARD SKYWAY BRIDGE BOATER RESCUE.jpg
United States Coast Guard St. Petersburg Station
Boater rescued by United States Coast Guard crew
COAST GUARD SKYWAY BRIDGE BOATER RESCUE.jpg
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Boater rescued by the U. S. Coast Guard near the Sunshine Skyway Bridged early Saturday morning.

A boater was rescued by the USCG St. Petersburg Station boat crew this morning, following the capsizing of his 15-foot vessel.

A 911 transfer at 7:34 AM notified the Coast Guard Sector that the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue team were responding to reports of a boater in distress. The USCG crew was able to locate and retrieve the boater from waters near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge shortly before 8:00 AM, then transferred him to the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue boat crew. The boater was uninjured, and is now working with commercial salvage to recover the vessel.


“It's a little nerve-wracking.”
Condo residents voice their concerns after substantial concrete cracks forced an evacuation of a condo building on Sand Key.

Construction crews continued to stabilize condo on Sand Key after crack found in parking garage: CPD

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.