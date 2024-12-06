Bishop returns to Tarpon Springs to celebrate the Feast of St. Nicholas

TARPON SPRINGS — The Feast of St. Nicholas is more than just a celebration for Bishop Sebastian Skordallos — it’s a homecoming. He returns to St. Nicholas Cathedral in Tarpon Springs every year, where he served as a pastor for 20 years.

“The two years that I was here as a pastor of this beautiful community marked my life more than anywhere else where I served because the people were very loving," Skordallos said. "They are very strong, opinionated people, but they know how to laugh. I feel at home every time I come here."

Skordallos said you can even trace the city’s famous sponge docks back to St. Nicholas.

“People who came and immigrated to this town were sponge divers," he said. "They were seamen, and their protector was St. Nicholas."

Inside the cathedral, there is a special case containing holy relics from the tomb of the patron saint. While in the foyer, there is a famous icon of St. Nicholas. It's incased in glass and what appears to be moisture or tears around the eyes that appeared mysteriously, with no explanation, in the 1970s.

“St. Nicholas has been blessing us for many years,” Skordallos said.

You certainly don’t have to be Christian or even religious to understand the significance St. Nicholas has had on our culture.

“We have St. Nicholas as our Santa Claus, which indicates the benevolent character of the holy man that he was," Skordallos said. "He cared and loved those who were less fortunate and blessed them in many ways, both materially and spiritually.”

Every year on or around Dec. 6, the Feast of St. Nicholas is celebrated with a special service accompanied by food and random acts of kindness.

Earlier this week, volunteers packed gifts to be given to the children of Tampa General Hospital.