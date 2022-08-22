Watch Now
Bicyclist dies days after hit-and-run in Clearwater

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 22, 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla.  — The Clearwater Police Department said a bicyclist who was injured in a hit-and-run died from his injuries on Friday.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m. at Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street.

Police announced on Thursday that the driver involved was located and identified as Grace Hunter, 75.

Hunter, at the time, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a suspended or revoked license causing serious injury.

Clearwater Police said any updated charges would be filed by the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office.

The 51-year-old victim has not been identified.

