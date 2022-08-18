Watch Now
75-year-old Clearwater woman arrested for hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist: Police

Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 18, 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla.  — Clearwater Police said a 75-year-old woman was arrested for a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist in critical condition after someone recognized her vehicle from social media posts and reported it.

Police said Grace Hunter is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a suspended or revoked license causing serious injury.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street. The 51-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The police department asked for help locating the vehicle involved on social media, and shared pictures of the suspect vehicle. Hunter was arrested after someone recognized her vehicle from the posts and called police.

