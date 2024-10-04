Bert Kreischer, comedian and Tampa native, to host benefit show for Helene victims

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Bert Kreischer, a comedian and Tampa native, has announced a benefit show for victims of Hurricane Helene at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Kreischer will be joined by Mike Calta, a local on-air personality, during the BERT AID show on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Other surprise guests will be announced later.

“I was born in St. Petersburg, raised in Tampa, and went to school in Tallahassee,” Kreischer said. “Anything that happens to the state of Florida, I always feel like happens to me. I think all Floridians feel this way. Florida defined me, and the Bay area is family. I will do anything to help family.”

All proceeds from the show will go to Metropolitan Ministries to aid relief of hurricane victims.

Kreischer recently filmed his sixth Netflix stand-up special at the Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg. His other specials, "Secret Time," "The Machine," and "Hey Big Boy," are all streaming. He also co-hosts the comedy podcasts "Bertcast" and "Two Bears One Cave," with Tom Segura.

Tickets for BERT AID go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, at 12 p.m. Click here for more information.