Belleair Beach mayor creates petition to fight new financial disclosure law

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Small local government leaders all over the state are resigning because of a new financial disclosure law.

One small city in Pinellas County, Belleair Beach, has already lost several council members, and now the mayor is taking a stance.

“I knew that this day would come. I knew that we would have people resign and we would have a hard time filling those seats," said the City of Belleair Beach Mayor Dave Gattis.

Gattis said as soon as the new financial disclosure law went into effect, he knew it would majorly impact his council.

“It saddens me that we are being forced to make these changes," said Gattis.

The law applies to small local governments and requires members to release their net worth and details about their assets valued at over $1,000.

“I have a laser engraver. I have guitars at home worth over $1,000. That would force us to list every watch, every ring, it’s just overreach," said Mike Zabel, a former council member.

Mike Zabel recently stepped down from his position. Right now, three city council seats need to be filled.

“I’m not going to release excessive family details to serve on a volunteer board," said Zabel.

Mayor Gattis said the city has had a hard time filling those council member positions, so now the city is having to make some changes of its own.

Mayor Gattis said volunteers are not stepping up to the plate, so he’s had to make the tough decision to cancel the city council election in March and allow residents to vote to reduce the number of city council members from seven to five.

“There will be less people who are accessible to the public," said Gattis.

Because of these impacts, Mayor Gattis started a petition, asking the state legislature to reconsider the law.

“There should be some waivers given to communities like Belleair Beach," said Gattis.

Supporters of the law said if financial disclosure is required for larger government leaders, it shouldn’t be an issue for smaller ones.

Mayor Gattis argues smaller governments don’t get paid much and are volunteer-based.

"Whenever we aren’t meeting, we go to our regular jobs, and we work Monday through Friday, and we just want to serve our community," said Gattis.