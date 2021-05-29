VIDEO: FWC reports bear sightings in Pinellas County

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A bear was seen moving through an Oldsmar neighborhood.

The FWC said they have received reports of the bear moving through Pinellas County. They have also kept reports of this bear's movement through sightings over the past few weeks.

In late May and early June, the FWC said they often receive reports of black bears wandering into high-density urban areas of Florida.

The video below shows a bear sighting in Palm Harbor:

Bear seen in Palm Harbor

FWC made a statement about the video:

"At this time the FWC is monitoring the movement of this bear through sightings. We are giving the bear room to move out of the area on its own, but will continue to monitor its movement. We will not be sending biologists out to the area at this time. The FWC encourages people to give the bear space and not approach the bear."

The FWC advises people to leave the bears along and give them some space to pass through.