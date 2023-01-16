Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg in honor of Dr. MLK Jr.

People across the bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.

It’s the Battle of the Bands. Young musicians from Alabama to West Palm Beach showcased their talents all to honor of Dr. King.

"There’s people coming from all around the country today and it’s just showing the love. Dr King was all about. Love, no matter where you’re from, no matter your color. It’s all about love and we treat each other with love," Terrance Parker, attending event, said.

Band members from traveling high schools and colleges performed everything from jazz to new and old school. It’s a chance for local bands to network and learn about different colleges.

"I’m proud of an environment like this. I went to Bethune-Cookman University. I was in the marching band and they afforded me scholarships. So, that’s one thing we in the community can do to get involved," Parker added.

Community means showing up in these stands and showing out to support Dr. Kings legacy.

"I’m here today to show my support and show my appreciation for Dr. MLK Jr. because he made a lot of things possible for us. The only thing we have to do as people is stick together and move forward and try and better ourselves," Zachary Hamilton, another attendee, said.

These nights surrounded by friends and family, even people from across the country, reminds St. Pete natives why they continue to show up to honor Dr. King and the Battle of the Bands.

"It was a great thing for us because we saw all those people somewhere else that was the same color that we were. So it was very inspirational," Hamilton said.

One organizer said he hopes the next generation knows this night means more than just the music.

"I hope what they take away from today is a community that can come together and celebrate a man who fought for civil rights movement who fought for blacks and whites to come together and to celebrate life," Shrodderick Pritchett, emcee of the event, said.

Monday St. Pete's 37th annual MLK Dream Big Parade will kick off along with a family fun day starting at 11a.m.

"Come on out. It ain’t that cold. Come on out show love. If you give out enough hugs, you’ll get warm anyway," Parker explained.