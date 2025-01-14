Artists and non-profits team up in Gulfport for 3rd annual Art for a Cause

GULFPORT, Fla. — Buy a piece of art and at the same time help a charity. That’s what’s happening at an art gallery in Gulfport this month. It’s called Art for a Cause, and it’s teaming up artists with their favorite non-profits.

From the environment, to medical needs, to meditation, to victims of Hurricane Helene, these are just some of the causes that these artists in Gulfport are raising money and awareness for.

“Each artist in this show picks a cause that they feel very close to, I support Doctors Without Borders,” said artist Irina Lapin.

Lapin is one of 20 artists from around the state participating in the third annual Art for a Cause at the DRV Gallery in Gulfport.

“Any cause is a great cause as long as you are helping,” said Lapin.

A portion of every piece of art sold goes right back to the artist’s charity of choice. This is Eric Folsom’s third year entering the show. His charity is Tampa Bay Watch.

“I feel grateful and fortunate that I’m able to do this,” said Folsom. “I would be doing it anyway. It’s nice to have a place to show it.”

Most of the artwork reflects the artist’s cause, for instance, “Mr. Anxious” by Aaron Infinite. He picked the David Lynch Foundation, which specializes in transcendental meditation.

“Something that I still deal with and have dealt with a lot in the past is anxiety to an overwhelming amount and having meditation as a daily practice, you just understand yourself way better, your feelings,” said Infinite.

Then there’s Cedar Kindy. She gets emotional when looking at her painting of the Gulfport coast before Hurricane Helene.

“That area was really devastated. While the beach stays the same, all the structures were really damaged to the point where they will not come back,” said Kindy.

Cedar is raising money for the Hello in There Foundation, which helps provide aid to hurricane victims.

“One friend, another artist, that totally lost their home, and they are still in a lot of stress trying to deal with FEMA,” said Kindy.

All of these artists say they hope to be an inspiration to everyone in the art world.

“This could happen everywhere, sharing your work in a way that you are willing to forgo profit for a greater good,” said Lapin.