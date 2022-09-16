Arrest made in St. Pete murder from February

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made in what the department referred to as the "first homicide of 2022" earlier this year.

Police said Jaylen Shazell, 22, is charged with first-degree murder over the February death of Demond Perry, 26.

St. Pete Police Demond Perry

Perry was shot several times and crashed his Infiniti on Tyrone Boulevard, near 9th Avenue North, early on February 12. After the crash, police said his vehicle flipped and caught fire.

Perry died hours after the crash from his injuries, police said.

At the time of his death, police offered a $5,000 reward for information. Police said his death was considered the first homicide in the city in 2022.

Police said Shazell was involved in a pursuit of Perry's vehicle around 3 a.m. when he left a local nightclub. Perry's vehicle was shot 24 times, police said.