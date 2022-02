ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Pete PD is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest in what they call the first homicide of 2022.

According to police, Demond Lamar Perry 26, was shot several times before crashing on Tyrone Blvd near 9th Avenue North. Firefighters had to pull Perry out of the burning wreckage after the car flipped. Perry died from severe burns after being transported to Tampa General.

Police say this is considered the first Homicide in St. Petersburg in 2022.