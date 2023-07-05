Anclote River dredging is just the beginning of fixes to Tarpon Springs waterway

TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Springs’ economy relies on its waterways, especially the Anclote River.

From fishing to diving for the famous sponges.

“It amounts to $250 million a year for Tarpon Springs. That’s what the annual revenue is for this river,” said Mayor Costa Vatikiotis

Vatikiotis has been among those working for years to try and get the Anclote River dredged because it’s now too shallow for larger ships to use.

Dredging the river costs more than $8 million but hasn’t been done since 1998.

Work was supposed to start at least five years ago and is finally underway.

“I would say the factors that involve these delays are: 1. Politics, 2. Simply the amount of the federal budget, and 3. Being subject to whatever Mother Nature provides to us every summer in the way of hurricanes,” said Vatikiotis.

While people here said they are encouraged to see this project underway, they said there’s more work that needs to be done further out toward the Gulf.

Junior Duckworth has built ships here since the 70s.

“The main issue is the outer cut by the number one sea buoy from the west. Once you come east of it coming to the river, then you start dragging the bottom and hitting real hard. It’s too shallow there. They dredge the river. Fine. But the river is deep. But why have a deep river if you can’t get a deep boat in the river.”

Athena Tsardoulias owns Tarpon Sponge.

Her grandfather was an original sponge diver here.

“If we are to continue our way of life here. Maintain the fishing, shrimping, crabbing, and sponge industry that attracts tourists from all over the world. This little working waterfront, this has got to be maintained in perpetuity,” she said.

The Anclote River dredging project is expected to be done by the end of the year.

The mayor said the outer cut area will hopefully be done next year.