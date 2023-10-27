Affordable housing complex opens up in Jordan Park for senior residents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People in South St. Petersburg said it's been a long time coming as a new affordable housing complex opens in Jordan Park. The Jordan Park community in dates back to 1939. It’s the city's first African-American housing community.

Over the years, locals have seen the changes from desegregation to new construction.

"Jordan Park is old. I used to live as a kid in this area on 8th Avenue and 22nd," resident Willielene Smith explained.

Now, Smith and other senior residents have an affordable housing complex to call home.

"I'm retired. I'm on social security. It's very good for me because I won't be stressing or be homeless," Smith added.

She said it’s been a challenge trying to find affordable housing, and she’s far from alone.

The 60-unit senior resident complex will offer affordable housing for people 62 and up.

"We need to be able to show folks that this is what affordable housing looks like. We owe a debt of gratitude to the community members who recognize the need for seniors in our neighborhoods to have the option of aging in place,” Mayor Ken Welch said.

The St. Pete Housing Authority said the complex will be completely filled by the end of the month.

"We've been fighting for this for a very long time. We had a lot of opposition, but they finally got it completed, and I'm so excited to be home. So excited. Moved in Tuesday when I got my keys," another resident, Sharlene Gambrell-Davis, said.