83-year-old dies after woman backed up over her in Publix parking lot: PCSO

DUNEDIN, Fla. — An 83-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in a Publix parking lot on Sunday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Carol Spezzano passed away after battling life-threatening injuries for three days.

On Feb. 9, around 3:03 p.m., deputies arrived at the Publix on Main Street in Dunedin to investigate the crash.

Investigators learned that 71-year-old Mary Canfield was driving a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan through the parking lot when she saw traffic in front of her. As she put her SUV in reverse to let another vehicle exit the lane, she accidentally struck Spezzano, who was pushing her shopping cart through the crosswalk.

Spezzano was thrown to the ground and hit her head on the pavement. She was taken to a local hospital, where she passed away on Wednesday.