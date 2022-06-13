Watch
7 taken to hospital after truck goes out of control in Clearwater daycare parking lot

Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 18:46:33-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four adults and three children were taken to the hospital Monday after a truck went out of control at a pickup line at a Clearwater daycare.

The accident happened at Building Blocks at Clearwater near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr and Lakeview road in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire Rescue transported the injured to local hospitals. None of the injuries are life-threatening, the city of Clearwater said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

