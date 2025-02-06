66-year-old man arrested for child pornography in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was arrested in Clearwater yesterday after police claimed he accessed and shared child pornography online.

The Clearwater Police Department said detectives learned Anthony Bisio, 66, was viewing the material through an investigation. The images were of children between 10 and 13, along with other videos and images of bestiality.

Detectives then interviewed Bisio, who admitted to viewing the images. On Feb. 5, he turned himself in at the Pinellas County Jail.

Bisio is being charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of sexual activity involving animals. Detectives said the investigation of Bisio will continue.