5 kids injured after middle school bus crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police said they are investigating a crash involving a school bus and an SUV in St. Petersburg.

Police said the crash happened at 27th Avenue South and 37th Street South. The bus was from Azalea Middle School and had 15 passengers on board.

Officials said five kids were injured and transported to All Children's Hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep SUV was also transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.