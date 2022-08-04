2 children and 1 adult taken to hospital after St. Petersburg garage fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three people were injured, one critically, and taken to the hospital after a garage fire in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg Fire-Rescue, a garage caught fire around 5 p.m. with three victims on the second floor above the fire. The home is located on the 2500 block of 13th Avenue South.

Fire Rescue said two victims were rescued by crews using ladders, while the third person escaped the home on their own.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said one victim was an adult and was taken in stable condition to Bayfront hospital, one child was taken in stable condition to All Children's Hospital, and one child was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.