2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — The second suspect in the October 21 beating death of a Clearwater Beach man has been arrested, Clearwater Police said Thursday.

CPD said Savonne Morrison, 18, of Land O' Lakes, was arrested in Pasco County on a charge of principal to first-degree murder for the beating death of Jeffrey Chapman, 49. According to Clearwater Police, Morrison was out on felony probation for armed carjacking when the murder happened.

Morrison's alleged accomplice, 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett, was previously arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Chapman's body was found on the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue just after midnight on October 21.

According to police, Chapman was riding his bicycle home when he was hit by Bennett more than 10 times with a tire iron. Clearwater Police said Chapman was found dead at the scene with severe trauma to the upper body.

Clearwater Police showed videos Thursday that they said were of Morrison and Bennett on a "crime spree" through parts of St. Petersburg and other areas. The crime spree allegedly started around 8:30 p.m. on October 20 when Bennett picked up Morrison in Pasco County.

St. Petersburg Police said during the spree, the duo allegedly beat an elderly man about an hour before they murdered Chapman.

Police also said text messages from the night of the murder showed they were "going on a crime spree" and that Bennett sent an Instagram message that said, "I committed two murders tonight."

Clearwater Police previously said Bennett confessed to the murder and provided extensive information about the other suspect. CPD said Bennett showed no remorse for the killing when he was arrested.