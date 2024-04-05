2-year-old ejected from car in St. Pete crash

Watch Now
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 16:05:55-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A toddler was ejected from a car during a St. Petersburg crash after being incorrectly buckled into his car seat.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old St. Petersburg woman was driving on 41st Avenue North when she allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The woman, along with her 38-year-old female passenger and the driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old Riverview man, had minor injuries from the crash.

A 2-year-old boy, the son of the passenger in the car, was ejected after being incorrectly buckled into his car seat, which shifted during the crash. The toddler was seriously injured.

