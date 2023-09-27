2 injured in Largo shooting at auto service shop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) said two people were injured in an "active shooting" on Wednesday.

Officers are currently on the scene at Stout's Auto, located at 1801 S. Belcher Road.

WFTS

No information has been released on the extent of injuries or the circumstances around the shooting.

LDP said in a release that it's still an active scene but didn't provide further information.

Belcher Elementary was briefly put on closed campus status, which was lifted when the shooting was determined to be far enough away from the campus, Pinellas Schools said.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.