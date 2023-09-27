Watch Now
2 injured in Largo shooting at auto service shop

Largo shooting 9/27/23
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:49:46-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) said two people were injured in an "active shooting" on Wednesday.

Officers are currently on the scene at Stout's Auto, located at 1801 S. Belcher Road.

Largo Shooting Scene 9/27/23

No information has been released on the extent of injuries or the circumstances around the shooting.

LDP said in a release that it's still an active scene but didn't provide further information.

Belcher Elementary was briefly put on closed campus status, which was lifted when the shooting was determined to be far enough away from the campus, Pinellas Schools said.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.

