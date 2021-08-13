16-year-old girl, father struck by lightning while walking on St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl and her father were struck by lightning Thursday afternoon while they were walking on St. Pete Beach.
Authorities say the father was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager was also taken to a local hospital, authorities say she was last known to be in stable condition.
The sheriff's office says deputies at the scene performed CPR on the 16-year-old before EMS arrived and transported her.
No other information has been released at this time.
The National Weather Service offers these tips for staying safe from lightning.
- When you hear thunder, go inside and stay there for at least 30 minutes after the last clap
- When lightning is in your area go inside a completely closed building — carports, open garages, covered patios and pavilions are not adequate shelter
- Check the forecast before going outside
- Have someone watch the skies during your outdoor work or activity
- Do not take shelter under a tree, especially if it's tall and isolated
- Get out of the water — including pools, lakes, rivers, oceans, water rides and even puddles of water
- Get off the beach!
- Put down metal objects, like fishing poles. Statistics from AccuWeather show that a majority of lightning deaths between 2006 and 2009 occurred while fishing.
- Move away from metal objects
If you're indoors, NWS recommends avoiding contact with electrical equipment and cords, moving away from windows and avoiding contact with plumbing. Meaning, do not take a shower or bath, wash dishes or do laundry — wait until after the storm is over.
How to help a lightning strike victim
If you observe someone being struck by lightning, here is what NWS says you should do.
- Call 911 immediately
- Check if the victim is conscious — gently shake them or call their name. If you don't get a response, gently roll them onto their back and check to see if they are breathing
- If they are not breathing perform CPR until paramedics arrive, using the ABC's of CPR
1. Airway: clear obstructed airways.
2. Breathing: perform mouth-to-mouth.
3. Circulation: start chest compressions.
Myths
NWS tackles these myths related to lightning strikes.
- Myth: Cars are safe because the rubber tires insulate them from the ground.
- Truth: Rubber tires provide no protection from lightning. Cars are safe because of their metal shell and steel frame. Convertibles are not safe.
- Myth: Lightning-strike victims are electrified and should not be touched.
- Truth: Lightning-strike victims carry no residual electrical charge. It is perfectly safe to touch a lightning victim to give them first aid.
- Myth: If it is not raining, then there is no danger from lightning.
- Truth: Lightning often strikes outside of the rain area to as much as 10 miles (even greater distances in exceptional situations).
- Myth: Heat lightning occurs after very hot summer days and poses no hazard.
- Truth: Heat lightning is a term used to describe lightning from a thunderstorm too far away for the thunder to be heard. The lightning hazard increases as you move toward the storm and eventually the thunder will also be heard.