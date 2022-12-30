15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete after allegedly being chased

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A teenager was shot near a St. Petersburg gas station around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to St. Pete Police Department.

People at the scene claimed that Zy'Kiquiro Lofton, 15, was being chased by three other young men near the PURE gas station at the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 16th Street.

He was then shot in the back, but a bullet didn't come out. Although he allegedly remained alert at the gas station, he was coughing up blood.

Police said he was taken to a hospital but has since passed away from his injuries. They also said there is no suspect in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.