$10,000 reward offered in fatal St. Pete hit-and-run

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in a Jan. 3 fatal St. Petersburg hit and run. Over the weekend, St. Petersburg Police Department officers located the maroon 2013 Cadillac SRX SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run. At 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, the Cadillac SUV struck and killed 70-year-old Karen Moorefield as she was crossing 22nd Avenue North near 41st Street. It then fled the scene, police officials said. The driver is unknown.

An anonymous donor is providing the reward money, St. Petersburg police officials said.

Anyone who saw the maroon/red Cadillac SRX during the evening of the crash or has any information, is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.