1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.

According to St. Petersburg Police, a Camaro was driving north on Dr. MLK Street South when it hit a Dodge Charger that was turning at an intersection at 30th Avenue South. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the unlicensed driver of the Camaro, Deonte Bishop, 17, then left the scene but was caught a short time later. The driver of the Charger, Denry Gayl, 27, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he died from his injuries.

Bishop faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death and operating a motor vehicle without a license involving death.