1 adult dead, 6 children injured in SUV crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department said one adult died and six children were injured after an SUV crash in St. Pete on Thursday afternoon.
On Feb. 6, around 3:25 p.m., police said two SUVs crashed at 34th Avenue S and Fairfield Avenue S.
Officials said one adult died at the scene. Another adult and six children were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.
