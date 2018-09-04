Woman on Facebook lures man to stabbing attack

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — There is still blood on the street of a Wesley Chapel cul-de-sac.

It came after a knife attack early Tuesday morning.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies say someone stabbed a man a dozen times and got away.

“To me, it was a shock because this is a thing you see on TV,” said a woman who lives steps away from where the stabbing happened.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim told them a woman on Facebook lured him to the Chapel Pines subdivision.

He said he came to do a good deed and help her out. But when he got there, a man he didn’t know ambushed him.

Deputies say this was a targeted attack, but they don’t yet know the backstory that led to the violence.

“It’s possible he wasn’t talking to who he thinks he was talking to. As you know through social media there are different ways you can hide your identity,” said Lt. Luby Fields.

The wounded victim ran to a doorway and called 911 while the man who did the stabbing ran off.

Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and expected to survive.