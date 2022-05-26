Widow from movie theater shooting case starting foundation

TAMPA, Fla. — With her daughter Lexi at her side, Nicole Oulson talked with excitement and joy about what she has planned for her new foundation.

“Our whole focus and whole mission is to help other children that have been impacted by gun violence," said Oulson.

Gun violence impacted Nicole and her daughter eight years ago in a Pasco County movie theater. That's when retired police captain Curtis Reeves shot Chad Oulson during an argument that started over texting during the previews.

Oulson was killed, but in February, a jury found that it was in self-defense and Reeves was not guilty on all charges.

Nicole Oulson discusses launch of Oulson Family Foundation | Press conference

“The outcome of the trial was like a punch that knocked me out it was just so unexpected and justice was not served," said Oulson.

But to make a positive out of her despair, Nicole is starting the "Oulson Family Foundation." The goal is to raise money to help children directly and indirectly affected by gun violence by providing medical assistance, counseling, and college tuition.

“As I was going through the last eight years, the one thing that impacted me the most was Lexi feeling all alone and telling me why do I have to be so different from all my friends? Why did this have to happen to me? And I had no one to reach out to. No one to share her experience with so she knew she was not alone," said Oulson.

There are no plans to appeal the not-guilty verdict, but Oulson’s attorney, TJ Grimaldi, tells me they did come to a settlement in the civil case related to Chad Oulson’s death. He would not give any further details.