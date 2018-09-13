No students injured after Pasco school bus crash

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A school bus driver in Pasco County could face disciplinary actions following an accident Thursday morning.

The school bus was bringing five children to Quail Hollow Elementary in Wesley Chapel when Florida Highway Patrol says the driver stopped at an intersection, but then drove into the path of a dump truck.

“It made the school bus somewhat rotate around and the vehicle came off to the shoulder here and came to a final rest against the tree line,” said FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

It happened at the intersection of Overpass Road and Boyette Road.

The dump truck had a cracked windshield and investigators say the driver complained of a minor injury.

As for the five kids and the bus driver, they are all okay.

“School buses are very safe vehicles designed to protect children in a situation like this. Two large vehicles colliding, a very fortunate outcome for what could have happened,” said Gaskins.

FHP gave the driver a ticket for failure to yield.

The school district says she’ll be off the road awaiting lab tests to make sure she wasn’t under the influence.

The bus driver could also face disciplinary action from an accident review board.