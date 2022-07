HOLIDAY, Fla. — A waterspout spinning just offshore of Pasco County prompted a tornado warning late Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning just after 10:30 a.m. in case the waterspout moved ashore. Video shot by Tyler Carmer showed the waterspout as it moved towards land.

According to the National Weather Service, the waterspout was near Holiday and lifted before reaching land near the Anclote Power Plant. No damage was reported from the storm.