Watch as Florida trapper wrestles gator near Wesley Chapel Elementary School

- A large alligator was found near an elementary school in Wesley Chapel.
- Video sent to us by a mother whose son attends the school.
- Happened at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday (April 30)
- Trapper attempts to wrangle the gator and narrowly misses gator biting him.
When we last met Deborah Dorbert, she was grappling with Florida's abortion law forcing her to carry a baby with zero chance of survival to term. Now, she describes the experience in her own words as Florida enacts one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.
Life and loss in 94-minutes: A mom’s experience of Florida’s strict abortion ban