Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Watch as Florida trapper wrestles gator near Wesley Chapel Elementary School

Alligator nearly bites trapper
Photo Apr 30 2024, 8 45 16 PM.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 15:37:06-04
  • A large alligator was found near an elementary school in Wesley Chapel.
  • Video sent to us by a mother whose son attends the school.
  • Happened at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday (April 30)
  • Trapper attempts to wrangle the gator and narrowly misses gator biting him.

When we last met Deborah Dorbert, she was grappling with Florida's abortion law forcing her to carry a baby with zero chance of survival to term. Now, she describes the experience in her own words as Florida enacts one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.

Life and loss in 94-minutes: A mom’s experience of Florida’s strict abortion ban

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.