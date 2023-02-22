Volunteers needed as Chasco Fiesta gears up for the 101 year

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — If you grew up in New Port Richey, you probably went to The Chasco Fiesta as far back as you can remember.

“When I was a kid, we used to come right in this park to the Chasco Fiesta and ride some rides and throw darts and get goldfish in bags,” said Al Renedo, who now volunteers managing logistics for the festival.

Peter Altman has also been coming to the festival all his life.

Now he’s a city council member in New Port Richey.

“It started as a parade that has turned into a nine-day festival with a boat parade at the end—street parade at the beginning. And every night, we have a different venue of music of all types,” Altman said.

The Chasco Fiesta’s original goal back in 1922 was to attract people to what was then a young city and raise money for the community library.

It’s still a non-profit event.

And also incorporates Native American culture and history.

“They really bring in everything from the garb to their wears to their talents in regards to sharing with the community what that is all about,” said Tina O’Daniels, who coordinates the volunteers for the fiesta.

Making this event happen takes hundreds of volunteers and the event continues to need even more people who want to give back to the city and be a part of the celebration.

“We can’t do this without you. There’s absolutely no way,” said O’Daniel.

It’s by far the biggest event in downtown New Port Richey and a chance for visitors to see how the city has grown.

“To see the maturity of our city. People who have not been to New Port Richey they would not believe the pedestrians on the street—walking activity. Restaurants opening every day. We are a real friendly town. And so coming to New Port Richey and being part of this festival, you’ll feel like this is your hometown,” said Altman.

The Chasco Fiesta runs from March 24 to April 1.

For more information on the Chasco Fiesta, CLICK HERE.