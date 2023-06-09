Volunteers clean up homes to prevent code enforcement violations

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Berry Whitehorn said she couldn’t believe how many people from the New Port Richey police department showed up at her home on Madison Street.

“I was thinking, oh god, I hope the neighbors don’t think I’m getting arrested.”

Whitehorn’s house had become an eyesore to some in the years since her husband died.

“I just gave up because I’m 81. I can’t do anything.”

She couldn’t get even get into the garage. It was so filled with junk.

“There was so much stuff that the rats went in the attic, and now I don’t have air conditioning because they tore the handler,” she said.

Berry faced several violations, but the code enforcement department realized she needed help, not fines.

So, the New Port Richey police department and code enforcement unit assembled a team of volunteers.

They split up to work on two different homes.

Cutting grass, trimming trees, power washing, painting.

And at Berry’s house, filling up two dumpsters with trash.

“It’s all about giving to the community and letting them be happy and shows that we care and working together. That’s what it’s all about,” said code enforcement supervisor Erik Jay.

“I’ve been working outside all morning, even as hot as it is, because it feels like you want to do things now. Before, I was so depressed I lost like 20 pounds in two weeks,” said Whitehorn.

“She says she wants to do more work inside and wants to clean up the house more. So it’s a great impetus for that, and we are just happy to do it,” said police chief Robert Kochen.

After these two home transformations, the department says they are already working on doing more.

Berry says she can’t thank the volunteers enough.

“Everybody is going to be blessed. I believe in that.”