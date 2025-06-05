Volunteers at Fresh Star for Pasco aid in hurricane recovery

MOON LAKE, Fla. — Jan Martini started helping people in 2004 after Hurricane Charley hit Florida.

“I thought it would maybe be a few years and I’d be done,” said Martini.

But more than 20 years later, what began as Charley’s Angels is now Fresh Start For Pasco.

“I love helping people. You feel good when you can actually accomplish something,” Martini said.

Fresh Start is Pasco County’s long-term recovery team.

The staff is small but dedicated.

Other than the occasional stipend, most of their work has been strictly volunteer.

“Marlene helps with food stamps and she answers the door. Teresa is our grant writer and she helps with the finances. And Scott over there, he does case management with me. So he’s like my backup. And Celeste, who is not here, she is the queen of food stamps,” said Martini.

It’s this team that has helped so many over the years, including 612 people in the months following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“That is either we are navigating them through the system or we have got referrals out to have other volunteers go out with the muck and gut, the rebuild,” said Martini.

Marlene and Teresa, whose desks are side by side, are sisters.

They’ve been very busy since the two hurricanes.

“Have to really try and find resources for a lot of people,” Marlene Allhouse said.

There are often questions about insurance and FEMA.

“The first thing I tell everybody is FEMA is not an insurance company. They are only for an emergency. You should have insurance. And I know insurance is really expensive because I have to pay it myself,” Martini said.

Jan has seen people giving and moving away.

She’s also seen those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

And when she can make a difference, “there’s just no feeling like it. They’re just happy there was somebody there to listen to them.”

With a new hurricane season here, Jan and her team are still here and still working.

With no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I just love it. I don’t know any other way to describe it,” Martini said.

For information, go to Fresh Start for Pasco or call 727-378-4479.