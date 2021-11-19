Ultimate eyesore: Pasco County residents frustrated with demolition delay

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Phillip Mack drives by this mess every day.

“It’s like you took a mobile home, caught it on fire, took a large claw, rattled all the contents, left it on the ground, and walked away for a year.”

The mobile home at 4320 Buena Vista Drive in Holiday burned down earlier this year and has looked like this ever since.

“We don’t know if there’s chemicals in there from the fire that are leaching into the water. We don’t know if there’s rodents. Rabid animals. It’s a safety hazard," Mack said. "There was a refrigerator there for the longest time. Someone must have claimed that. What if children were around the area and they start playing in there.”

Pasco County officials said they inspected the property twice in February 2021 and ordered it to be demolished. But because of the backlog, officials said it couldn’t be done in the fiscal year for 2021. They said it will be handled in 2022, and they’ll go after the property owner for the cost of demolition.

Phillip believes enough is enough.

“I think that every community regardless of their income level, gated, trailer parks, whatever. They deserve a clean safe place to live in Pasco County.”

The county hasn't given a date on when the area will finally be cleaned up. But people in the area said debris flew off this house damaging others during recent storms.

“Let's have the county call the governor. Whatever it takes to get the money in. Whatever we need to do. Plenty of roads that need to be repaired to but that’s another story."