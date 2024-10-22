Two weeks after Hurricane Milton, flood waters remain in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Milton, Laurie Burgess’ home is still surrounded by water— and to put it simply, it’s gross.

“It smells like a sewer in the houses. The mosquitoes are even worse than they were. There’s been some animals that are getting sick around here,” Burgess said.

Jamie Curtis went into his house a couple of times to try to save some things, but not anymore.

“I couldn’t breathe and was advised not to go back in,” he said.

The flooding here reached record levels after the Withlacoochee River crested.

Water, some of it from the overflowing sewage system, got into several homes and still hasn’t left. Laurie is worried it's contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

“I had a cut on my knee and I was in that nasty water. So far I’m good so we will see what happens,” said Burgess.

Laurie was also concerned this weekend about workers in her neighborhood. She sent me videos and pictures showing them in the water without any kind of protective gear.

“I asked some people who were in charge why not. Bosses didn’t think it was necessary. And I’m like well that’s not just right. We need to do something about that and that’s when I kind of reached out to you,” said Burgess.

It appears her action helped because she says she has since seen the workers wearing more gear. Doctor Eric Shamas with Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital says the potential bacteria in flood water can cause skin infections and they have seen more cases since the hurricanes.

“If you see that you’ve had an open wound and it’s been contaminated you want to wash it out with soap and water, vigorously. You ought to be watching that closely then you need to come in and see us,” said Shamus.

Even when the water here is finally gone, some wonder if they’ll ever be able to live in these homes again.

“It has to be gutted to start over. The bacteria in the walls now is…I don’t want to take that chance. I don’t think no one else would either,” said Curtis.